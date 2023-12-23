Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives $15.39 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.39.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GTES shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered Gates Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 787.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GTES opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.51. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $14.93.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $872.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.50 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 9.20%. On average, analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

