Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives $15.39 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.39.
Several equities research analysts have commented on GTES shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered Gates Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.
NYSE GTES opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.51. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $14.93.
Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $872.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.50 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 9.20%. On average, analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
About Gates Industrial
Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.
