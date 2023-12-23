General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Rothschild Investment LLC IL

Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in General Electric were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in General Electric by 159.8% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,832,000 after purchasing an additional 895,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 92.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 160,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,644,000 after purchasing an additional 77,116 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $3,057,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 17.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 986,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $108,384,000 after purchasing an additional 143,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in General Electric by 35.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 220,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,257,000 after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE stock opened at $126.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.85. General Electric has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $128.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $137.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

