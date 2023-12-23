Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.66. 4,109,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,880,911. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The company has a market cap of $99.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.