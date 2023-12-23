Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) CEO Thomas William Burns Sells 79,684 Shares of Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas William Burns sold 79,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $6,789,873.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,700.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas William Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $4,856,400.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $3,239,100.00.

Glaukos Stock Performance

GKOS opened at $82.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $86.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.66.

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The business had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Glaukos by 257.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Glaukos by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 309.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 28.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GKOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Glaukos from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

