Glencore (LON:GLEN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $447.86

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 447.86 ($5.66) and traded as high as GBX 470.25 ($5.95). Glencore shares last traded at GBX 470.20 ($5.95), with a volume of 15,934,365 shares trading hands.

GLEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.08) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 583.89 ($7.38).

The stock has a market capitalization of £56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 777.25, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 447.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 448.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.03.

In related news, insider Liz Hewitt purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 446 ($5.64) per share, with a total value of £49,060 ($62,046.29). Insiders own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

