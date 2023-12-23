Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.27

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.27 and traded as high as $1.49. Global Cord Blood shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 97,364 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Cord Blood in a research report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CO

Global Cord Blood Trading Down 6.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CO. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 5.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the first quarter worth $37,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after buying an additional 26,067,412 shares during the period.

About Global Cord Blood

(Get Free Report)

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.