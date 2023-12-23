Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Trading Down 3.8%

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. 188,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 209,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gogoro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Gogoro alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gogoro

Gogoro Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $627.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88.

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.75 million during the quarter. Gogoro had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gogoro Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gogoro

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Gogoro by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Gogoro by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gogoro by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Gogoro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gogoro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Gogoro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gogoro Inc delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gogoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.