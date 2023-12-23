Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Trading Down 3.8%

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. 188,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 209,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gogoro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.
Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.75 million during the quarter. Gogoro had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gogoro Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Gogoro by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Gogoro by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gogoro by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Gogoro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gogoro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.45% of the company’s stock.
Gogoro Inc delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers.
