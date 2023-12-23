Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 451,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,249,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.04.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GOL

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $935.88 million, a PE ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 1.70.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.37 million.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.0115 dividend. This is a boost from Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.

Institutional Trading of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 130,100 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

(Get Free Report)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.