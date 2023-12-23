Grainger (LON:GRI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $242.22

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 242.22 ($3.06) and traded as high as GBX 272.80 ($3.45). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 271.20 ($3.43), with a volume of 1,034,160 shares changing hands.

Grainger Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 251.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 242.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,060.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.37 ($0.06) per share. This is an increase from Grainger’s previous dividend of $2.28. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Grainger’s payout ratio is 23,333.33%.

Insider Transactions at Grainger

Grainger Company Profile

In related news, insider Robert Hudson purchased 118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.22) per share, with a total value of £300.90 ($380.55). 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages private rental homes in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. Grainger plc was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

