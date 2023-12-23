GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) Shares Sold by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 262,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,395 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for 3.8% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned approximately 4.03% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of COMB stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.59. 30,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,853. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average of $21.28.

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad commodity market index through active management of the funds collateral. The index include futures contracts on up to 24 different commodities.

