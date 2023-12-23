Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.86

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.86 and traded as high as C$43.03. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at C$42.75, with a volume of 2,360,300 shares.

Separately, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$41.22.

The company has a market cap of C$39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 25.47, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$41.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.88.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.37 billion for the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 4.1416431 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

In other news, Director Paul Mahon sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.92, for a total value of C$3,689,456.40. In related news, Director Richard Henry Linton sold 37,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.80, for a total value of C$1,575,969.33. Also, Director Paul Mahon sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.92, for a total value of C$3,689,456.40. In the last three months, insiders have sold 278,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,928,863. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

