Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GHL stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The stock has a market cap of $282.11 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $15.07.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.69 million during the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a negative return on equity of 49.21%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -24.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 69.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

