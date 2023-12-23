Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.79

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.79 and traded as high as $11.33. Greenlight Capital Re shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 72,852 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $401.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $168.22 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 19.34%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,314,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 96.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 25,120 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 274.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 135.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 21,797 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

