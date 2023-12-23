Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Trading Up 32.9%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 32.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 19,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

Harbour Energy Stock Up 4.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

