Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,769 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $248.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.95. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $171.55 and a 12-month high of $285.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

