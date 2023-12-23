Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 96.2% in the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.4% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 49,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,968,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 70.2% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,018.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $952.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $767.27 and a 1-year high of $1,005.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $956.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $941.33.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.