Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $504,512.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,505.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $504,512.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,505.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $547,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,538 shares of company stock worth $12,002,987 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $75.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EW. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

