Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.2% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 16,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $807,000. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 11.7% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

MCHP stock opened at $90.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.47. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.439 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.68%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

