Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,875,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 15.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,931 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,007,000 after purchasing an additional 465,468 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,831,000 after purchasing an additional 56,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,435,000 after purchasing an additional 817,660 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $133.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

