Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,148 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.9% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 514,683 shares of company stock worth $198,366,316. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.81.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $424.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $397.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $401.07 and a 200-day moving average of $397.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $337.69 and a one year high of $427.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

