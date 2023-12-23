Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 267 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $458.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $416.39 and a 200-day moving average of $401.76. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $286.79 and a 52 week high of $462.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.