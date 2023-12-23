Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 362 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 25,139 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $309.83 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.00 and a 12-month high of $329.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.58. The company has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

