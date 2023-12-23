Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 747 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Waste Management by 1,459.9% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 51.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $176.91 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $179.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.48.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

