Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 63.85% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.22 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.70%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,011,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 191,690 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 401,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 180,025 shares during the period. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,273,000. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

