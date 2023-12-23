Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $86.82

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.82 ($1.10) and traded as high as GBX 103.77 ($1.31). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 103.40 ($1.31), with a volume of 1,349,816 shares traded.

HOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.26) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.64) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.64) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 145 ($1.83) target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 135 ($1.71).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 99.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 87. The stock has a market capitalization of £550.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,140.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

