HP (NYSE:HPQ) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup raised HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Edward Jones raised HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.90.

Get HP alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HPQ

HP Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44. HP has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HP will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,415,633 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $37,330,242.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,246,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,831,286.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,415,633 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $37,330,242.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,246,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,831,286.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,664,131 shares of company stock worth $198,388,557. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in HP by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.