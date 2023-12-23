H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.80

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.80 and traded as high as C$9.92. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$9.82, with a volume of 754,963 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on HR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.75 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.67 and a beta of 1.85.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

