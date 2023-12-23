HSBC Downgrades Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Banco Santander-Chile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an underperform rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a hold rating and a $18.90 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.97.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BSAC

Banco Santander-Chile Trading Up 0.2 %

BSAC stock opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.87. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $477.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.41 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 8.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander-Chile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1,552.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,267,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,284,000 after buying an additional 5,888,617 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,154,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,460,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,983,000 after purchasing an additional 527,872 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 970.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,813,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, INCA Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,781,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 595,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander-Chile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.