HSBC (LON:HSBA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $616.83

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 616.83 ($7.80) and traded as high as GBX 624.88 ($7.90). HSBC shares last traded at GBX 622.50 ($7.87), with a volume of 18,283,814 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSBA. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.37) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of HSBC to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.37) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 787.60 ($9.96).

HSBC Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 612.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 617.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £120.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 575.96, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 3,853.21%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

