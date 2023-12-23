HT Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

HT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,343 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,223,000 after acquiring an additional 204,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,124,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,859,057,000 after acquiring an additional 206,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,311,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,362,729,000 after acquiring an additional 290,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $968,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,698,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,913,000 after acquiring an additional 770,204 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CSGP stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,171. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 88.35, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

