Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.53

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.53 and traded as high as C$7.45. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at C$7.40, with a volume of 528,722 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.10 to C$9.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.25 to C$8.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.27.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.54. The stock has a market cap of C$2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 106.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.04). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of C$644.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$669.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 1.124424 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hudbay Minerals

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 7,400 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total transaction of C$44,178.00. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

