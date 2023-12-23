ICON (ICX) Market Cap Reaches $252.43 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $252.43 million and $6.77 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ICON has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 974,993,349 coins and its circulating supply is 974,992,920 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

