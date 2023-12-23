IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $230.70.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IEX. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX opened at $214.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.06. IDEX has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $240.15.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

