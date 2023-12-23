Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,045,225,000 after purchasing an additional 72,064,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,431,195,000 after buying an additional 997,389 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after buying an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,689,749,000 after buying an additional 200,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,443,003,000 after buying an additional 168,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $261.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.55. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $264.19. The company has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

