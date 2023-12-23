Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Raised to $238.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWFree Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $236.00 to $238.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $240.82.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $261.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,045,225,000 after acquiring an additional 72,064,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,035,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,431,195,000 after acquiring an additional 997,389 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,829,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,954,691,000 after acquiring an additional 244,145 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

