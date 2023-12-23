Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Raised to $277.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $277.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $240.82.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $261.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $264.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,035,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,239 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.