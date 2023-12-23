Independence Bank of Kentucky Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,751,918,000 after acquiring an additional 471,765,932 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,252,070,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,985,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195,952 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318,871 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.2 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $139.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.80. The company has a market cap of $223.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,163.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $143.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.