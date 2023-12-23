Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,269 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock valued at $544,456,070 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $156.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $421.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.60.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.