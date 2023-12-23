Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Stake Boosted by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 198.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.60. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $4.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.41%.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of September 30, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 413 properties containing approximately 60.0 million rentable square feet located in 39 states. Approximately 77% of ILPT's annualized rental revenues as of September 30, 2023 are derived from investment grade tenants, tenants that are subsidiaries of investment grade rated entities or Hawaii land leases.

