Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Trading 25% Higher

Shares of Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report) traded up 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05. 412,167 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 630% from the average session volume of 56,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 3.62.

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the King's Point gold-copper-zinc project located Newfoundland; the Fleetwood zinc-copper-silver-gold property situated in the south-western British Columbia; the Beaver Magnesium-Nickle-Cobalt property located in the Cariboo region of south-central British Columbia; the Lynx Nickel property in British Columbia; and La Gitana and Pena Blanca Gold-Silver projects located in Mexico.

