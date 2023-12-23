Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Decreased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average is $36.70. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.