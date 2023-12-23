International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives $36.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.89.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Get International Paper alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IP

International Paper Price Performance

IP opened at $36.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in International Paper by 2,281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in International Paper by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Paper

(Get Free Report

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.