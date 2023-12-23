Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Stock Holdings Lowered by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank cut its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

PEY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 365,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,307. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.1206 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

