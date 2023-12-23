Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 251,468 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 155,704 shares.The stock last traded at $9.51 and had previously closed at $9.48.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1,257.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

