Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 251,468 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 155,704 shares.The stock last traded at $9.51 and had previously closed at $9.48.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
