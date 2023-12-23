Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Boosted by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,813 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 12.0% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $40,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $408.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $380.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.62. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.73 and a 1-year high of $410.47.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.8083 dividend. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.