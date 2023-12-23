Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 21.2% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.6% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 99.2% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 17,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $408.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $380.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.62. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.73 and a 1-year high of $410.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.8083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

