Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Holdings Trimmed by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 397,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,458 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF makes up about 3.8% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $12,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHDG. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,232,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,279,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Stock Performance

PHDG traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $34.04. The company had a trading volume of 24,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,115. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.70. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 12-month low of $30.81 and a 12-month high of $34.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.36.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

