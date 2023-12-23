Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Investment Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $408.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.62. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $259.73 and a 1 year high of $410.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.8083 dividend. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

