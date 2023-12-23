IOTA Market Cap Achieves $879.38 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000659 BTC on major exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $879.38 million and approximately $31.13 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000059 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 4,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,057,265,852 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.