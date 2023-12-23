iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,173 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 21,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLH stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.60. 560,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,299. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $116.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.14 and its 200 day moving average is $103.51.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

